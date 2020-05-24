Brazil Registers 16,508 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours, Total Reaches 347,398

Brazil on May 23 reported 16,508 new coronavirus cases, bringing the nationwide total to 347,398, according to the health ministry. With the rapid increase in the number of infections, Brazil surpassed Russia and became the world’s virus hot spot behind the United States. The Health Ministry also reportedly confirmed that the country registered 965 new COVID-19 deaths as well, taking the total number of fatalities to 22,013.

While the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been criticised for his handling of the outbreak, it is also believed that the actual number of cases and deaths are higher than the official figures disclosed by the government. According to reports, most infections in Brazil are concentrated in Sao Paulo.

However, the highest rate of infection remains in the state of Amazonas where WHO emergencies director Mike Ryan revealed that 490 people in every 100,000 were COVID-19 positive. He even noted that the situation is alarming in most of the countries in the region but Brazil remains ‘most affected’.

COVID-19 in Brazil

Meanwhile, with the growing number of confirmed cases, the WHO said that South America has become as ‘epicentre’ of the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid the increasing pressure for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, Bolsanaro will also be signing a $10.72 billion coronavirus package for the state and cities. However, defending a plan for public servants, in return for signing the package, the President has asked the governors to back the freezing of public sector pay increases for two years.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Bolsonaro has been pushing the use of antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for treating the novel coronavirus. Earlier, he had mentioned that he has kept a box full of HCQ at his home for his elderly mother, in case of emergency, while noting that US President Donald Trump is also using the medicine with precaution.

(Image credit: AP)

