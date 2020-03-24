Brazil Reports 400 New Coronavirus Cases In 24 Hours, Total Reaches 1,924

Brazil has reported nearly 400 new coronavirus cases within the last 24 hours on March 23 bringing the total tally of confirmed cases to 1,924 with 34 deaths. The health ministry of Brazil has reportedly confirmed nine new deaths. According to the international media reports, out of the 34 deaths, 30 were reported in Sao Paulo and four in Rio de Janeiro.

- A epidemia afeta diretamente a todos, mas medidas extremas sem planejamento e racionalidade podem ser ainda mais nocivas do que a própria doença no longo prazo. Quando falamos em proteger empregos, também estamos falando de preservar a vida das pessoas. É isso que faremos! — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) March 24, 2020

Bolsonaro tweeted, "The epidemic affects everyone directly, but extreme measures without planning and rationality can be even more harmful than the disease itself in the long run. When we talk about protecting jobs, we are also talking about preserving people's lives. That's what we will do!"

Coronavirus cases in Brazil have spiked rapidly in the last 36 hours with a top minister in the government testing positive for the disease. Senate President Davi Alcolumbre on March 19 confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Davi Alcolumbre through a tweet informed that after testing negative in his first examination he tested again on March 18 and the results came out to be positive. Davi has placed himself under self-isolation at his home as advised by the Ministry of Health in Brazil.

State of emergency

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on March 17 also underwent a second test for coronavirus after he tested negative for the first one on March 13. The second test came after it was discovered that Jair Bolsonaro had come in contact with people who have contracted the virus. Brazil on March 17 recorded its first coronavirus fatality after health authorities in Sao Paulo announced that a 62-year-old man with underlying medical conditions had succumbed to his death at a city hospital. The city of Sao Paulo and the state of Rio de Janeiro announced a state of emergency and shut down all public places. Two of Rio's main tourist attractions, Christ the Redeemer statue and the cable car to Sugarloaf Mountain also shut down in order to prevent the spread of the virus, mayor Bruno Covas told reporters.

