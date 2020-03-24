Brad Hogg Picks Babar Azam Over Fellow Australian Steve Smith For Comical Reason

Former Australia captain Steve Smith is arguably one of the best batsmen in the world. Steve Smith is an epitome of what one can achieve with unrelenting desire and mental toughness to succeed. From starting his career as a leg-spinner to becoming one of the best batsmen, especially in Test matches which is considered the toughest form of cricket, Steve Smith is a perfect example of grit and determination personified. Steve Smith averages over 60 in Tests and is currently ranked the No.1 ranked batsman in Test cricket.

On the other hand, Babar Azam has been a prolific run-scorer for Pakistan in the last few years. In ODIs, Babar Azam averages more than 54 while in T20Is, he has an average of more than 50 while in Tests he averages over 45. As far as rankings are concerned, he is in the top five of all three formats which proves how consistent Babar Azam has been across formats.

Brad Hogg picks Babar Azam over Steve Smith

Meanwhile, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg was having an interactive session on Twitter by answering many fan questions. In one of them, Brad Hogg was asked to pick between Steve Smith and Babar Azam. But to everyone's surprise, Brad Hogg picked Babar Azam over Steve Smith. Brad Hogg further justified his answer saying that he had never got Babar Azam out.

Babar, haven't got him out yet.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/dtgJyaf755 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 22, 2020

Brad Hogg rates Babar Azam over KL Rahul

Babar Azam has always drawn comparisons with Virat Kohli but one fan wanted the Pakistani batsman to be compared to India's KL Rahul. Once again, Brad Hogg picked Babar Azam by saying that while KL Rahul had great temperament and adaptability, the Pakistani batsman is the main man for his team and had been doing it for a longer period than KL Rahul.

Know here your coming from. Rahul showing his adaptability batting in different scenarios and taking over the keeping as well, shows great temperament, but Babar is the main man for Pakistan and done it for a longer period than Rahul. #hoggytime https://t.co/3eIcElv0bz — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 24, 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: BRAD HOGG TWITTER