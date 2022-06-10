Brazil Reports Its First Monkeypox Case As WHO Warns Of 'real Risk' In Non-endemic Nations

Brazil on Thursday confirmed its first case of monkeypox, just days after the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that viral disease is a “real risk” in non-endemic countries. In the largest South American country, the monkeypox virus was detected in a 41-year-old man who recently travelled to Spain and Portugal, the city’s health secretariat said in a statement, according to Xinhua. It is to note that both European nations had previously confirmed several cases of the virus.

The monkeypox patient in Brazil is presently in isolation at the Emilio Ribas Public Hospital, while his recent contacts are being monitored. Additionally, another suspected monkeypox case is being investigated in Sao Paulo involving a 26-year-old woman who is hospitalised, said the secretariat as the global virus cases surpassed the 1,000 mark.

Earlier on Wednesday, WHO Secretary-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus averred that “the risk of monkeypox becoming established in non-endemic countries is real," but preventable. He also stated that there was no immediate need to launch mass vaccination drives as no deaths have been recorded solely from monkeypox virus infection in non-endemic nations. monkeypox is known to be endemic to African nations.

In another key observation, the WHO chief noted that the drastic and unprecedented surge in monkeypox in a number of non-endemic nations indicates that the virus must be transmitting undetected for “how long we don’t know”. "More than 1,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox have now been reported to WHO from at least 29 countries that are not endemic for the disease," Dr. Ghebreyesus said.

No Monkeypox in India after negative result for suspected case

Meanwhile, in a major relief for India, three days after it was suspected that a child from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad is suffering from monkeypox, test results have allayed fears about the disease's presence in India. The child's sample was sent for testing to ICMR - National Institute of Virology in Pune and the result was negative. Hence, as of now, no cases of monkeypox have been reported in India. Just last week, the Home Ministry issued guidelines on monkeypox disease management to ensure that India is prepared, in view of the rising reports of monkeypox cases in non-endemic countries.

Image: AP