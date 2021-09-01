Brazil Researchers Find Snake Venom Instrumental In Inhibiting COVID Infections

While scientists across the world are looking for new remedies for coronavirus, a study has now said that the venom of one particular snake can reduce the infection considerably. The study published in the scientific journal Molecules stated that venom secreted by jararacussu pit viper inhibited the SARS-CoV-2 pathogen’s ability to reproduce by an astonishing 75 per cent. The path-breaking research came as Brazil’s coronavirus caseload surged to 20,777,867 on Wednesday with more than 580,525 fatalities.

Researchers from the University of Sao Paulo came to the conclusion after conducting research on monkeys. They reckoned that the venom of Brazil's largest snake contained a specific peptide-a chain of amino acids- in its poison that could connect to an enzyme called PLPro. This particular enzyme is significant to the pathogen’s multiplication.

Speaking to the media, Rafael Guido, a researcher said that with the experiment, they were able to show that the snake’s venom could inhibit a significant protein required by the coronavirus. However, he said that it was the first step to a very long journey that could lead to a permanent solution to the coronavirus contagion. "A component of the venom demonstrated in this study is that it has development potential. It's a long road, we have taken the first steps," he said.

Jararacussu pit vipers under threat as hunting might rise

Meanwhile, he also expressed concerns that the experiment will prompt people to go out hunting for jararacussu pit viper thinking that it could save them or their families. Asking people to refrain from hunting the viper, he said that it was only one component of the venom and not the venom itself which had the potential of inhibiting the COVID virus.

Earlier, the Jair Bolsonaro administration suspended the decision to import four million doses of the COVID vaccines into the country. This decision came after the country rejected the proposed clinical trials of Bharat Biotech's COVID vaccine Covaxin and the subsequent request for Emergency use authorisation. In a statement, the National Health Surveillance Agency of Brazil, Anvisa said that its Collegiate Board on Tuesday decided against the emergency authorisation for the import and distribution of Covaxin. They said that the decision was taken after Bharat Biotech informed the Brazilian government about the termination of the deal with Brazilian distributors.

Image: AP/Pixabay