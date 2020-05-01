Brazilian Court Orders Prez Bolsonaro To Release His COVID-19 Test Results Within 2 Days

A Brazilian court has ordered country's President Jair Bolsonaro to release the results of his coronavirus tests within two days, international media reported on May 1. According to reports, a failure to do so would result in a fine of 5,000 reais for every day after the deadline lapses. The ruling, which has been passed by federal judge Ana Lucia Petri Betto, urges the President to submit results of all the tests that the president has undergone.

As of now, Brazil has reported 87,187 COVID-19 positive cases and 6,006 fatalities. According to reports, the court ruling came in response to a petition published in Sao Paulo official bulletin. Following the release, if the court finds out that Bolsonaro had been infected and concealed it, he could be held liable to the point of impeachment.

20 delegations tested positive

Earlier in March, the Brazillian president had travelled to the United States along with a delegation of people out of which 20 had tested positive for COVID-19. According to reports, Bolsonaro had himself undergone several tests but had consistently rejected testing positive. In recent times, the President has constantly breached social distancing rules imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier this week, the country's Supreme court reportedly authorized an investigation into whether the Brazilian leader committed crimes by allegedly attempting to interfere with the country's Federal Police. Justice Celso de Mello said in his decision, a copy of which was published by local newspaper Estado de S.Paulo, that the Federal Police have 60 days to question Sérgio Moro, Bolsonaro's former justice minister whose resignation last week pitched the administration into turmoil. The justice's authorization was also reported by several other local media. During Moro’s announcement of his resignation on April 24, he said Bolsonaro had told him on multiple occasions that he wanted to replace the head of the federal police with someone who could facilitate access to investigations and intelligence reports.

