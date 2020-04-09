Brazilian Minister Blames China For Coronavirus Crisis, China Demands Explanation

China has asked for an explanation from Brazil after the latter’s Education Minister linked the COVID-19 pandemic to Beijing’s “plan of world dominance”. Abraham Weintraub, who belongs to Brazil’s far-right government, on Twitter insinuated China was behind the crisis. Brazil has till now reported 14, 049 positive cases and 688 deaths.

In a Twitter post on April 5, the Brazilian lawmaker wrote, “Geopolitically, who will come out stronger from this global crisis?. Who in Brazil is allied with this infallible plan for world domination?” Soon after comments were posted, China’s embassy in Brazil condemned the minister and termed his tweet as "absurd and despicable and highly racist” Later the spar escalated when China’s ambassador to Brazil took to social media to demand an explanation from the Brazillian government. “The Chinese government expects an official explanation from Brazil,” he wrote in a tweet.

India- Brazil against COVID-19

This comes as Brazilian President Jair M Bolsonaro has written to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on with references to Ramayana and The Bible, as per reports that surfaced on social media. Reports claimed that Bolsanaro while requesting India for Hydroxychloroquine has mentioned Lord Hanuman and 'sanjeevani booti' that was used to save Lord Lakshman, brother of Lord Rama. It also stated that 'Jesus healed those who were sick', in the same way, India and Brazil will come together and 'share blessings for the sake of all people.'

Wuhan lifts lockdown

Meanwhile, Wuhan, the epicentre of the pandemic, lifted a 76-day lockdown that was imposed to stop the spread of the disease. As per reports, thousands of people thronged the stations to catch the trains leaving Wuhan early on April 8. They reportedly gathered at the city's Wuchang station to catch the first trains which were set to pull out people from the city shortly after midnight. The coronavirus outbreak which originated in China has now spiralled out to infect 14, 46, 286 people and killed 83, 064.

