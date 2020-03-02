Breast Cancer Survivor Recreated Iconic Movie Characters To Cope With Illness

A breast cancer survivor has recently revealed that it was the recreation of famous movie characters that helped her through her enervating treatment. Bethany Pendergrass from Albuquerque, New Mexico reportedly decided to cut her hair short in May 2018 shortly after finding out that she has stage two of breast cancer. It was after her friend told her that she looked like Frauleim Maria a character played by Julie Andrews, did Pendergrass decide to showcase her "cancer journey through picture recreations" of renowned characters and have positive outlook on life.

Around 21 months after her first diagnoses, her latest scan showed 'no evidence of disease' so Pendergrass is now looking for her last picture in order to close the chapter of cancer in her life. According to international media reports, she was suggested by a 'number of individuals' to keep a journal, however, she was looking for a 'clever way' to document her journey. The recreation of the characters was Pendergrass' way of 'taking a challenging experience and turning it into something positive'. She has also revealed that it was her pictures that kept her focused on the positive.

Pictures gave Pendergrass an 'outlet'

While talking to an international media outlet, Pendergrass revealed that the pictures gave her an 'outlet' to share her experiences and even to work through the emotions that follow the cancer diagnoses. However, now, 'no evidence of disease' result means that there is no physical sign of cancer through examination or imagery. It means complete remission but does not mean that cancer is cured, in some cases cancer can come back.

The first creation of Pendergrass was a picture as Fraulein Maria from the Sound of Music as a joke after cutting her hair and starting with the chemotherapy. She has also said that she knew it was cancer after finding a lump by accident in April 2018 but she reportedly broke down when the actual diagnoses came. Her treatment consisted of chemotherapy and two surgeries. Pendergrass underwent one lumpectomy with reconstruction on both breasts and later a right-side mastectomy and reconstruction with expander placement when cancer turned along with 30 rounds of radiation to treat the condition.

Netizens shower Pendergrass with support

Pendergrass posted one recreated look every week with the recent post being on December 8, last year which was Olive from Little Miss Sunshine for week 81 and 82. Internet users from all over the world have not only applauded her looks but also her strength while battling cancer. Many people supported Pendergrass for being “electric” or their “idol” and being open about her feelings with the exhausting process of dealing with the disease. Many Instagram users were also seen sharing their outlook on life and what usually makes them feel bad. Apart from occasional posts about Hollywood characters, Pendergrass is also seen posting motivational quotes restating her positive outlook towards life and its challenges.

