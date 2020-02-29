Robert Hoffman Shakes A Leg With Kids Suffering From Cancer During India Visit

Hollywood actor Robert Hoffman who was known for his role in Step Up 2 is currently in India and he recently met children who were affected by cancer. In a recent interview, the actor revealed his experience with children. It was also reported that Robert Hoffman shook a leg with the children during his visit.

Robert Hoffman revealed that he had a wonderful time with the kids. He also said that he had an opportunity to dance with them and was very excited to share it with the children who were in the most intense part of their life. He further revealed that he was very grateful that he had a chance to have fun and distract them from other things. The Step Up 2 actor also called dance a 'larger-than-life' thing and shared that he was happy to make the kids do something with their body and play with music.

When quizzed about the most interesting part about India, Robert Hoffman replied that it is the hustle and bustle, chaos on the streets, traffic and much more. He revealed saying that the common man in India and their ability to sustain in this very chaotic and tightly packed society was something very different and also the potential of human nature.

When the actor was asked about his plan in India, he revealed that during the weekend he has dance classes in Mumbai and Delhi. He also said that he will be going to shoot a music video with Blow Media. He further said that he is very excited as they will be shooting in some enticing and rare destination in India, and post that he will fly to Europe.

