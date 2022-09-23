BRICS Urges Russia To Respect Ukraine's Sovereignty & Resolve Conflict Through Dialogue

India on Thursday held a meeting with ministers of BRICS and exchanged views on major global and regional issues including the Ukraine conflict, political, security, economic, financial and sustainable development spheres, as well as on intra-BRICS activities.From the Indian side, the meeting was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who affirmed New Delhi's staunch support in countering terrorism and extremism. The meeting was chaired by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Naledi Pandor, Brazil Ambassador Carlos Alberto Franco França, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and China's Wang Yi. During the meeting, the ministers urged Russia to resolve the ongoing conflict with dialogue.

A traditional BRICS gathering on the sidelines of #UNGA 77.



Exchange of perspectives on the global situation, international economy and regional issues. Made the case for Reformed Multilateralism.



Wished Naledi Pandor and South Africa all success for their Chairship. pic.twitter.com/I2PEQMdpJr — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 22, 2022

According to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening and reforming the multilateral system, especially of the UN and its principal organs. They rejected double standards in countering terrorism and extremism. The leaders called for expeditious finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism. Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the countries in attendance advocated for the peaceful resolution of the differences and disputes between countries through dialogue and consultation. Without naming Russia, ministers agreed to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all States.

BRICS ministers agreed to uphold human rights

The Ministers reiterated the need for all countries to cooperate in promoting and protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms under the principles of equality and mutual respect. They agreed to continue to treat all human rights including the right to development in a fair and equal manner, on the same footing and with the same emphasis. The ministers agreed to strengthen cooperation on issues of common interests both within BRICS and in multilateral fora including the United Nations General Assembly and Human Rights Council.

The ministers agreed on the necessity to promote, protect and fulfil human rights in a non-selective, non-politicised and constructive manner and without double standards. "They called for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals in a balanced and integrated manner. They stressed the importance of the fulfilment, delivery and urgency of developed countries' commitments to provide credible, adequate, predictable, timely, new and additional financing and technology transfer to developing countries to combat climate change," according to the statement.

Image: @DrSJaishankar/Twitter