Britain, France, Germany Condemn US' Decision To Terminate Waiver For Companies In Iran

The United Kingdom, France, and Germany on May 30 condemned the United States' decision to terminate the nuclear waiver for three remaining Iran nuclear-related projects. "We deeply regret the US decision to end the three waivers covering key JCPOA nuclear projects in Iran, including the Arak Modernisation Project," read a joint statement released by the foreign office of the three countries.

"The JCPOA is a key achievement of the global non-proliferation architecture and currently the best and only way to ensure the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme. That is why we have worked continuously with the aim of ensuring the full and effective implementation of commitments under the JCPOA, in particular the return of Iran to full compliance with its nuclear commitments without delay," the statement added further.

According to the US Department of State, the decision to terminate the waiver will take effect after 60-day wind-down and it will include the Arak reactor conversion, the provision of enriched uranium for the Tehran research reactor, and the export of Iran-spent and scrap research reactor fuel. However, The United States extended a waiver for the Russian-backed Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant for 90 days. International assistance a Bushehr predates the Iran nuclear deal.

The JCPOA deal

The projects were endorsed by UN Security Council resolution 2231 and serve the non-proliferation interests of all and provide the international community with assurances of the exclusively peaceful and safe nature of Iranian nuclear activities. US President Donald Trump withdrew from the Obama-era nuclear deal last year, drawing criticism from other parties, including the UK, France, and Germany.

(Image Credit: AP)