China Urges US To Abide By Its Commitments In Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty

China’s Foreign Ministry on May 25 reportedly urged the United States to abide by its commitments in the Comprehensive nuclear test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) and do more to help safeguard the international nuclear disarmament and nuclear-non-proliferation system. While speaking to an international media outlet, spokesperson Zhao Lijian noted that five nuclear powers, including the US, signed the treaty and made a commitment to suspend nuclear testing.

Zhao reportedly added that the US is the country with the largest number of nuclear tests. He urged the country to assume its due obligations and abide by its commitment. Furthermore, he also warned Washington not to go any further on the road that undermines global strategic stability.

Zhao’s statement comes after the United States discussed whether to conduct a nuclear test. The US President Donald Trump’s administration also reportedly accused Russia and China of conducting low-yield tests. According to an international media outlet, the possibility of conducting a nuclear test for the first time since 1992 was discussed during a meeting of high-level officials representing various national security agencies.

Although there is no substantial evidence to prove whether Russia and China are conducting nuclear tests, however, experts say that if it is true the US could conduct their own rapid tests which would give the country an upper hand from negotiating point of view as it seeks a new trilateral arms treaty to regulate the nuclear of the three biggest powers.

US’ nuclear tests may encourage other countries

According to the US daily, the officials did not reach any conclusion during the meeting of whether or not the United States should conduct a nuclear test. Although some suggested that doing so will lead to another arms race and may encourage other countries to follow suit.

The Comprehensive Test-Ban Treaty is one of the most widely supported multilateral treaties as it has 184 States signatures and 168 ratifications. However, the treaty has not yet entered into force, as eight of the 44 states whose ratification is necessary for the treaty has not ratified it.

On the other hand, the US remains the only country to have ever used a nuclear weapon during wartime and it is also the nation with reportedly one of the largest nuclear arsenal in the world. According to reports, since 1945 more than 2,000 nuclear tests have been conducted by eight countries, of which the United States alone conducted over 1,000 tests.

