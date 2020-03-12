Britisher Dies In Indonesia From Coronavirus, Marks Country's First Death

Indonesia confirmed its first coronavirus death on March 11 as a British woman reportedly died in Bali from the deadly virus. According to the Indonesian authorities, the 53-year-old died in a hospital, however, it is still unclear if she contracted the virus before or after arriving in Bali last month. Currently, Indonesia has 34 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

According to the health authorities, the British woman had serious health problems including diabetes, hypertension, hyperthyroid and lung disease. The British embassy in Jakarta reportedly said that it was supporting the family of the 53-year-old.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic after the virus spread to 114 countries, resulting in the deaths of more than 4,500 people worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom further even urged all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate. Tedros said, that the word "Pandemic" cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation.

114 countries affected

The deadly outbreak has led to leaders around the world to roll out bans on big gatherings and stricter travel restrictions. The outbreak has also disrupted flight demand and several airlines have also suspended or modified services in response. Governments worldwide have stepped up efforts to halt the spread of the virus as it has already affected more than 100 countries.

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has disrupted many lives since December 2019. As per reports, the total number of confirmed cases within China has reportedly hit 80,796 and more than one lakh worldwide. According to reports, the death toll in China has also surpassed 3,000 and the National Health Commission also confirmed 18 new cases. The death toll due to the deadly virus across the world also mounted to 4,634.

