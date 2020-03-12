Tom Hanks And Wife Test Positive For Coronavirus, Son Provides Update

Hollywood megastar Tom Hanks’ son has provided an update about his parent’s health after they were tested positive for coronavirus. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were both tested positive for coronavirus. In a video shared by Tom Hanks’ son on his social media account, he is heard giving Tom Hanks’ fans an update about his health. Check out the video shared by Chet on his social media account.

Tom Hank’s health update

In the video, Tom Hanks’ son Chet confirmed that his parents have been tested positive for coronavirus. He further added that his parents are in Australia, where Tom Hanks was shooting for a film. Chet further added that he has spoken to his parents on the phone and that they are fine and that they aren’t very sick.

He went on to say that they aren’t worried about it a lot and that they are going through the necessary procedures. Chet further added that he doesn’t think it is anything to be too worried about. He stated that he appreciated everyone’s concerns and well wishes while asking everyone to stay safe.

Tom Hanks took to his social media account to reveal that he and his wife- Rita Wilson have been tested positive for Coronavirus. He spoke about a few symptoms that they were facing and added that nothing much can be done other than taking it one-day-at-a-time. Tom Hanks also mentioned in the post that he and his wife Rita Wilson will be tested, observed as well as isolated for public health and safety requires.

Tom Hanks' Coronavirus announcement

It has been reported that Tom Hanks had been shooting for untitled Baz Luhrmann-directed film. The film is based on the life of singer Elvis Presley, and Tom Hanks is reportedly playing the role of his long-time manager Colonel Tom Parker. While in the official statement released by the company behind the untitled project, Warner Bros, the company failed to mention the names of those affected by the Coronavirus. However, the statement did mention that necessary measures are being taken to treat the virus.

