Brussels Conference Leaders Call Upon Pakistan To Follow International Obligations In PoK

Reflecting on growing extremism in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, the Brussels Conference conducted under the aegis of United Kashmir People’s National Party ( UKPNP) and EU Today unanimously passed resolutions and called for the Imran Khan-led government to abide by its "international obligations" in PoK. According to EU Today, the resolution emphasised the need for Pakistan to allow freedom of the press and "curb malicious propaganda" against journalists, academics, civil society activists and human rights defenders in PoK. Jamil Maqsood, a human rights activist and senior official of the UKPNP, chaired the conference held at the Brussels Press Club.

During the conference, the leaders urged the Pakistan government to impose appropriate restrictions on human rights violators, who openly preach terrorism and extremism. They also directed the government to make arrangements for democratic local body elections in the so-called Azad Kashmir. The leaders further pressed Pakistan to allow women candidates to fill 33 per cent of the allocated seats in all policy-making positions, including in state affairs. Additionally, "The speakers jointly stressed the need for Pakistan to provide education to students in the administered areas of Jammu Kashmir...their own language," the EU Today reported. Lastly, the leaders also highlighted the surge in instances of harassment, intimidation and humiliation of travellers from PoK to Pakistan. On the sidelines of the criticism regarding the inhumane treatment of PoK residents, the Pakistan government was also lambasted for its repeated call for recognising the Taliban's legitimacy in Afghanistan.

'Pakistan as big a threat as Taliban': Belgian Senator

Speaking at the event, Belgian Senator Filip Dewinter called Pakistan a “terrorist state for backing international terrorism, which is as big as a threat as the Taliban". The Senator also pointed out that the "re-emergence" of the Islamist extremist group not only disrupts peace but also threatens "worldwide" security.

While calls for denouncing the Taliban-led government are plentiful, Senator Dewinter urged the international community to ban Pakistan as well. "Taliban take over with the help of Pakistan’s big military is a security threat to the world. Pakistan supports international terrorism. It has happened before...and will happen again. We need to completely boycott Pakistan as it is a terrorist state and tries to destabilise the whole region," ANI quoted Dewinter, citing EU Today.

After the defeat of US-led forces in the region, we now have new possibilities of radical Muslims travelling from Europe to Syria. This will fuel international terrorism. The Taliban has money, experience, and the means to organise these kinds of people," Senator Filip Dewinter said at the Press Club.

The Press Conference comes a day after Pakistan PM Imran Khan appealed to the international community, including the US, the UK and Russia to "recognise" the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: @EUToday_Twitter)