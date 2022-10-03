Burkina Faso Coup: US, UN Deride Ousting Military Installed Govt, Political Violence

Shortly after the second coup d'etat that unfolded in Burkina Faso, just nine months after the restive West African nation's mutinous army deposed President Roch Kabore, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the United States on Sunday condemned the political upheaval within the country. In an impassioned speech, UN's Guterres denounced Faso's army officers for seizing power "illegally" as he called on all parties involved to refrain from violence.

The Biden administration, in a statement, said that it was deeply concerned by events that have unfolded in Burkina Faso. US State Department derided the Western African nation's army for overthrowing the government that was installed by the armed soldiers in January. “We note that for the second time in eight months, military officers have asserted that they have dissolved the government and National Assembly and suspended the constitution,” State Department iterated.

In due course of the political turmoil, the ousted military chief Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba “offered his resignation in order to avoid confrontations with serious human and material consequences”, a statement issued by the mediators informed Sunday.

“Burkina Faso needs peace, stability and unity to fight terrorist groups and criminal networks operating in parts of the country”, said UN Chief Antonio Guterres.

UN Chief's spokesman Stephane Dujarric expressed alarm about the situation, saying, that the UN Secretary-General "is deeply concerned about the unfolding developments in Burkina Faso. He strongly condemns any attempt to seize power by the force of arms and calls on all actors to refrain from violence and seek dialogue."

Capt. Ibrahim Traore announced new head of state

In a dramatic turn of events on Friday, the leader of the newly organized coup, Capt. Ibrahim Traore appeared on national television as he announced that Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba, who had overthrown the country's democratically elected president in January, had been removed from power. He, according to Damiba, “failed to end the terrorist violence” that coerced an estimated 2 million Burkinabes to flee their homes.

Young men chant slogans against the power of Lieutenant-Colonel Damiba, against France and pro-Russia, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Credit: Associated Press

Residents say gunfire rang out early in the morning and the state broadcaster has gone off the air, fueling fears that another coup is underway. The developments Friday come just after coup leader-turned-president, Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba, returned from a trip to the UN General Assembly. Credit: AP

Guterres strongly condemned “any attempt to seize power by the force of arms” and called on all actors to “refrain from violence and seek dialogue”. He also expressed full support for regional efforts toward restoration of the constitutional order within the African country marred with unrest. On Saturday, gunfire resonated in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou and many streets were blocked due to the "unusual" military activity. The situation in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou was extremely tense. Prospects of violence emerged between the supporters of the new strongman Traore and junta leader Damiba, the ousted military chief.

"Faced by the continually worsening security situation, we, the officers and junior officers of the national armed forces, were motivated to take action with the desire to protect the security and integrity of our country," junta spokesman Capt. Kiswendsida Farouk Azaria Sorgho said in a statement, justifying the coup. "A meeting will be convened to adopt a new transitional constitution charter and to select a new Burkina Faso president be it civilian or military," the statement continued.

Damiba “is believed to have taken refuge in the French base at Kamboinsin in order to plan a counter-offensive to stir up trouble in our defence and security forces,” Faso's armed forces said in a televised address. France, the former colonial power in Burkina Faso, denied any involvement in the political mess. In its response, the French embassy dismissed all “rumours that Burkinabe authorities have been hosted or are under the protection of French military.” France's special forces are based in Kamboinsin, approximately 30 km from the capital Ouagadougou. Traore, in a televised address, asked the citizens to refrain from vandalism and hostilities at the French embassy and instead asked Burkina Faso’s government to look towards Russian support.