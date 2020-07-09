Amid Tensions With India, Cable Operators In Nepal Ban All Indian News Channels Except DD

Amid tensions with India, cable operators in Nepal have banned Indian news channels except for Doordarshan with effect from the evening of Thursday, July 9. Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, Nepal Information and Broadcasting Minister Yuba Raj Khativada claimed that the Indian media was disseminating news jeopardizing the sovereignty and self-respect of Nepali citizens. He mentioned that diplomatic means would be mobilised to curb the alleged "misinformation" spread by the Indian media.

Later, senior Nepal Communist Party spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha alleged that the Indian media was spreading "baseless propaganda" against Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli. Also, chief advisor to Nepal PM Bishnu Rimal condemned the news reports from India pertaining to KP Sharma Oli. According to him, this was against the basic ethics of journalism.

China's attempt to meddle in Nepal politics

There has been infighting in the party ranks over the leadership of Nepal Communist Party and the government, Oli's unilateral style of functioning and his backing the Mahakali treaty signed with India in 1996. Senior Nepal Communist Party leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka Prachanda along with his party colleagues Madhav Nepal, Jhala Nath Khanal, and Bamdev Gautam officially demanded his resignation. The ban by the cable operators comes at a juncture when Indian news channels such as Republic TV have nailed China's role in seeking to influence politics in Nepal.

Recently, the Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi has met a number of key stakeholders such as the Nepal PM and Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari. Earlier in the day, she held a meeting with Pushpa Kamal Dahal at his residence. As per sources, China is actively trying to save the Oli government which has taken an anti-India stance.

India opposes new map

The Nepal government introduced a Constitutional Amendment Bill to incorporate the Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura in its map. It was passed by the House of Representatives and the Upper House on June 13 and June 18 respectively and subsequently ratified by the Nepal President. Opposing the new map, MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava stressed that the "artificial enlargement of claims" is not based on any evidence. The MEA spokesperson added that it was violative of the current understanding between the two countries of holding talks on outstanding boundary issues.

