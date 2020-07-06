Nepal's Political Crisis Enters Endgame; PM Oli-Prachanda To Hold High-stakes Party Talks

Crucial talks between Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and the ruling party's executive chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on the issue of power-sharing failed on July 5; however, they agreed to meet again on July 6 to resolve their differences. Oli has previously stated that Nepal’s ruling party was “facing a grave crisis” and might split soon. Meanwhile, lawmakers have demanded Oli’s resignation after accusing him of inadequately handling major issues.

Rescheduled for July 6

According to reports, NCP co-chair Prachanda met with President Bidhya Devi Bhandari in Sheetal Niwas, and immediately after headed to Oli's office in Baluwatar to hold further talks with him. But, the talks on solving the intra-party rift failed. However, they both agreed to meet again on the next day ahead of the party's powerful Standing Committee meeting.

Read: Nepal's Ruling Communist Party Meet To Decide PM Oli's Future Deferred

A source close to Oli told PTI that both failed to reach an agreement and stuck close to their respective stands. He added that the two leaders "discussed a wide range of issues but no common ground was reached."

Read: 4 Killed, 3 Missing In Nepal Landslide

Oli recently also met with the opposition Nepali Congress chief Sher Bahadur Deuba the same day he met Chief of Army Staff General Purna Chandra Thapa. Although it is not clear what issues were discussed during Oli's meet with Deuba, there is speculation that Oli might have sought his backing to save his government in case the ruling party splits. There is also speculation that Prime Minister KP Oli is trying to bring an ordinance that would make it possible for political parties to split by garnering 40% support from the party’s central committee or the parliamentary party.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image credits: PTI

Read: Nepal's Ruling Party In Grave Crisis: PM Oli To Cabinet Ministers

Read: Nepal: Meeting Between PM KP Oli, Prachanda Ends Without Conclusion