Australia: Cafe Offers Coffee In Exchange Of Toilet Papers Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

An Australian cafe has travelled back to the time when the barter system was still a thing, apparently to restock toilet papers after it ran out of its stock amid the coronavirus outbreak. According to reports, the cafe is offering coffee in exchange for toilet papers after supermarket shelves in the country went empty due to panic buying amid virus outbreak.

As per reports, Jaques Coffee Plantation, in Mareeba started offering coffee in exchange for the essential toiletry item when they found out they were running short of the rolls at their cafe and their suppliers were also out of stock. Toilet paper crisis has hit many countries across the globe, including the United States, where people are stocking it amid fears of complete lockdown.

Jaques Coffee Plantation took to its Facebook handle to inform that it is offering takeaway coffee for three rolls of toilet paper or a one-kilogram bag of beans for a pack of 36 rolls. The cafe wrote, "Help us restock or you will have to byo soon.. all our wholesale suppliers are out now too. This has gotten out of hand accepting until we have enough again... please share #desperatetimes."

Recently, in Australia, a national newspaper printed extra sheets of paper to be used as toilet paper in an emergency situation for its readers.

Coronavirus outbreak

According to reports, Australia has so far recorded 565 coronavirus cases, of which 110 came in the last 24 hours. There have been six deaths in the country since December last year, while it has successfully treated 43 patients. There are currently 516 active coronavirus cases in Australia, of which one patient remains under critical condition.

The COVID-19 has claimed more than 7,900 lives across the world and has infected over 1,98,000 people globally. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

(with inputs from agencies)