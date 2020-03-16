US Customs & Border Protection Announces Increased Staffing Amid Long Queues At Airports

The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Monday announced that it has increased staffing at all airports to decrease the wait time for travellers returning from Europe and other parts of the world. According to reports, the recent development came after travellers complained that they were being made to wait for long hours in close quarters at US airports to get screened for coronavirus.

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan in a statement said that staffing at all major airports has been increased in order to address the long processing times. Morgan further added that CBP has engaged all local federal partners and stakeholders to develop operational plans at the 13 funnelling airports to determine the most efficient and safe process flow for the travelling public.

CBP increased staffing at all locations to process travelers impacted by the proclamation and refined the screening process logistics to ease impacts caused by the large volume of travelers requiring enhanced health screening. Implementing these measures helped reduce wait times. — Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan) March 16, 2020

The passenger flow at US airports recorded a sudden surge after President Donald Trump announced a travel ban on 26 European countries and then extending it to include the United Kingdom and Ireland. President Donald Trump on March 13 declared a state of national emergency in the country to prevent the spread of the deadly virus and to develop a way to battle the disease.

Coronavirus outbreak

The United States has so far recorded 3,782 cases of coronavirus, of which 102 cases were logged in the last 24 hours. The country has lost 69 people to the contagious disease, while it has successfully treated 73 patients in the last three months. As per data, there are currently 3,640 active COVID-19 cases in the States, of which 10 are under critical condition.

The COVID-19 has claimed more than 6,500 lives across the world and has infected over 1,69,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. Italy, Iran, Spain and South Korea are other highly impacted countries where a combined death toll from the disease stands at 2,900.

