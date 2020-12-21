Cambodia Steps Up Safety Measures At Borders As COVID-19 Cases Surge In Thailand

The Cambodian government on December 20 asked local authorities to tighten safety measures along the border with Thailand. The country, which shares a 462-kilometre border with Cambodia, recently witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases in Samut Sakhon province. Fearing that the airborne infection could spread to Cambodia as well, authorities have now stepped up security measures in the border area.

“The authorities along Cambodia’s provincial border with Thailand must be on high alert and must check for all incoming travellers thoroughly, screening their body’s temperature and requiring them to fill health declaration forms,” Cambodian health minister Mam Bunheng was quoted as saying by ANI.

As per the new rules, all incoming passengers from Thailand have to undergo a mandatory quarantine period of 14 days. In addendum, all their samples have been instructed to be taken to the Pasteur Institute of Cambodia, the National Institute of Public Health or Siem Reap Provincial Hospital for testing on the same day they enter the country. In case of suspicion, people can directly report to 115 hotlines free of cost.

Safety distance and strict control of quarantine are insisted by the ministry as it called on local people to report to local authorities if there is any newcomer in their communities without health check and quarantine in order to contribute to preventing possible community transmission. On December 20, the Prime Minster ordered the Ministry of Health to allocate more fabric facemasks to the border provinces and disposable masks to migrant labourers entering Camodia. Three 'gates to Thailand' namely O' Smach, Daung and Poipet would receive the higest number of face coverings, under the new scheme, Kampuchea Presse reported.

PM lambasts China

Meanwhile, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen in a marathon speech lashed out at China by saying that Phnom Penh is “not a dustbin” for Beijing when it comes to vaccine trial. On December 15, Sen said that the first batch for COVID-19 will arrive in Cambodia from the United Nations’ (UN’s) COVAX program adding that the only doses he will trust as well as accept will be the ones approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO), reported ANI.

Image: Kampuchea Presse