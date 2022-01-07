Cambodia's PM Hun Sen Becomes First Leader To Visit Myanmar Since Coup, Draws Backlash

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Friday became the first head of state to visit Myanmar since the military takeover of February 2021 and met with the coup leader Min Aung Hlaing. According to The Associated Press, Sen’s Myanmar visit was aimed to seek revival of peace efforts after the military ousted the civilian government. However, the Cambodian PM’s visit has triggered a massive backlash among critics who argue that Sen is legitimizing the army’s seizure of power.

Cambodia’s authoritarian leader has held power for 36 years. AP stated that Sen continues to keep a tight leash on political activity in the Asian country. Under his present role as the current chairperson of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Sen met with Myanmar’s Senior General Min Aung Hlaing who led the military to oust the government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. The February 2021 coup had engulfed Myanmar in violent conflict and economic disaster.

Sen and Hlaing held talks on bilateral ties

Myanmar’s Information Ministry said Sen and Hlaing held talks on bilateral ties between Myanmar and Cambodia along with other issues of mutual concern such as ASEAN. However, According to AP, the ministry did not elaborate further on the in-person meeting between both leaders. But Cambodian PM’s visit was met with protests and rallies in some parts of Myanmar as people lashed out at Sen.

Reportedly, hundreds of demonstrators burned the portraits of the Cambodian PM and even chanted, “Torch inhumane Hun Sen. People who engage with Min Aung Hlaing should die horrible deaths”. Videos and images of the protests were also shared on social media.

It is to note that Suu Kyi has been jailed along with ousted Myanmar President Win Myint. Just last April, ASEAN leaders including Hlaing, had agreed on a five-point roadmap towards a peaceful settlement of the crisis in Myanmar. The settlement also included an end to violence and a political dialogue between all stakeholders. But in October, Myanmar leader was barred in October from attending ASEAN meetings. Hlaing was not allowed in the meeting after ASEAN’s special envoy was prevented from meeting with Suu Kyi and other political detainees, which was also one of the conditions in the agreement.

Image: AP

