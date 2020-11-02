Canada: 2 Churches Go Up In Flames In Ontario Under ‘very Suspicious’ Circumstances

At least two 2 churches in Canada were found set ablaze in 'very suspicious' fires in southwestern Ontario roughly 10 minutes from each other. The religious structures up in flames early Sunday morning prompted the local and provincial police authorities to rush to the scene and start an investigation. An emergency crew was deployed at the first fire reported at South Caradoc United Church on Muncey Road, in Strathroy-Caradoc. Meanwhile, the second church, St. Andrew's Anglican Church was destroyed after its structure was completely engulfed in a huge fire.

According to the Ontario provincial police department, the firefighters responded to emergency calls of a suspicious fire at a church located at 81 Chippewa Rd at around 6:15 am. The emergency crew was rushed immediately to St. Andrew's Anglican Church in Muncey, Ont. While the fire crew managed to control the flames, police reported the church as massively burned down and charred. Middlesex County OPP major crime unit was co-operatively handling the case with Office of the Fire Marshal, sources of national public broadcaster CBC confirmed.

The locals, according to CBC, were in a state of shock as they helplessly stood at the scene watching the medieval heritage churches go down. A long time church member, Frances Kilbourne, was quoted saying by London’s Ctv that he simply stood there and was moved to tears watching the building engulfed in flames. Deputy fire chief of Strathroy-Caradoc Fire Department, meanwhile said, that the entire structure was fully involved by the time fire service arrived. All three Strathroy-Caradoc fire departments were utilized, along with tanker shuttle from Delaware and Oneida, he told London’s Ctv.

Read: French PM Jean Castex Rushes To Crisis Response Meeting In Paris After Lyon Church Attack

Read: At Least Two Dead, Five Injured In Stabbing Incident In Canada's Quebec; Suspect Arrested

At 6:17 a.m. #MiddlesexOPP & Fire responded to a suspicious structure fire at the St. Andrew's Anglican church located at 81 Chippewa Rd. If you have any information you are encouraged to contact the OPP @ 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. @CountyMiddlesex ^kh pic.twitter.com/wCvQRrs4Hm — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) November 1, 2020

In flames same time in close proximity

Meanwhile, a regional police representative, Constable Kevin Howe said that the police officers were still in the preliminary stages of both investigations, and the department has been following up on all leads, CBC quoted. Howe added, that it is obviously a very suspicious incident that the two churches were in flames about the same time in close proximity. Furthermore, he said that the Fire Marshal's office was probing the suspicious incident.

Churches and buildings of worship are centerpieces to the community, CBC quoted Howe as saying, and at times, he said, you can't put a price to that. Howe further condemned the incident, saying, that there’s a real emotional impact that's been left on these communities who attend the facilities. The Middlesex OPP, SCPC or Crime Stoppers have asked the civilians to report any detail of the incident. No injuries were immediately reported in the incidents.

[Police cars block the front of the National Assembly early Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Quebec City, Canada. Police in Quebec City early Sunday arrested a man on suspicion of killing two people and injuring five others in a stabbing rampage near the provincial legislature on Halloween. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press via AP]

[Quebec police force spokesman Etienne Doyon responds to reporters' questions in relation to stabbings in Canada at church early Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Quebec City, Canada. Credit: AP]

Read: French Churches Honor Nice Attack Victims; 6 Detained

Read: France Church Attack: French Interior Minister Says Attacker Came To Nice 'to Kill'