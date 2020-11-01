At Least Two Dead, Five Injured In Stabbing Incident In Canada's Quebec; Suspect Arrested

Two people have died, while five others have been left injured in an attack that took place in Canada's Quebec City on the night of Halloween. The police have arrested a suspect who is in his mid-20s, who they say may have carried out the attack. According to the Associated Press, the police had earlier issued a search call for an attacker dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon and had also asked people to remain indoors.

Victims were taken to hospital

Quebec City police spokesperson Etienne Doyon, while speaking to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, said that five people were taken to hospital following the attack. Doyon, however, did not provide any update on the health condition of the victims, who were left injured in the stabbing incident.

According to reports, the alleged attacker was also taken to the hospital after his arrest near the Espace 400e business park in Quebec City shortly before 1:00 a.m. The incident took place near Parliament Hill in the Old Quebec neighbourhood at around 10:30 p.m. local time following which the law enforcement agencies cordoned off the entire area. Police are currently investigating the motive behind the attack and will update once further information is available.

(Image credit: @iciquebec)