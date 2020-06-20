Canada: Street Artists Paint Toronto's 'Graffiti Alley' Amid Protests

Dozens of street artists in Toronto, Canada have blanketed the city’s famous Graffiti Alley in shades of black and grey to show solidarity with anti-racism protesters. The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25 has triggered demonstrations and protests across the world. Floyd, an African American citizen lost his life after a Caucasian police officer knelt on his neck for nine minutes, suffocating him to death.

'Paint the City Black'

The project aimed at raising awareness about racial discrimination also features names of Black men and women who lost their lives in 2020. According to reports, the initiative, dubbed as “Paint the City Black,” saw nearly 40 artists using mainly black and white paint to create murals of George Floyd, Martin Luther King Jr. and other prominent Black figures. The event took place at the alleyway, locate between McDougall Lane and Augusta Avenue in the Major Canadian city.

One of the most prominent murals is that of Floyd’s face. The painting shows Floyd’s mouth covered with a blackish grey band on which his last words, “I can’t breathe” are written. Showing his support for the late Floyd, the artist has written, "We can hear you” in the backdrop of Floyd's face.

George Floyd's tragic death has angered millions across the world. Several protestors also converged outside the White House in Washington shouting "Black Lives Matter" and "I can't breathe". The focus of the protests is the alleged institutional bigotry and consequent brutality in American police forces. Meanwhile, several police squads also joined the protestors in order to express their stand against police brutality and racism.

Image credits: tom_ograph/instagram