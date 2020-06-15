Selena Gomez Lends Her Instagram To Ruby Bridges Amid Black Lives Matter Movement

Selena Gomez is one of the most followed celebrities on social media and especially Instagram. Currently, amid the Black Lives Matter movement, Selena Gomez has been actively involved in it. The singer has been using her social media profile to reach out to activists who are a huge motivation for the ongoing movement. Thus, Selena Gomez had Ruby Bridges taking over her Instagram account and directly addressing Selena's followers.

Selena Gomez hands over her Instagram account to Ruby Bridges

Also Read | Indian-American Socialist Leads 'Black Lives Matter' Protests In Seattle

Selena Gomez has over 170 million followers on Instagram and comes in the top ten list of most followed celebrities. Thus the singer has a huge audience who often listen to her and have been a huge supporter of her work.

Over the past few days, Selena Gomez has been posting several stories and posts about the Black Lives Matter movement, letting several activists speak through her profile and even sharing their journey all along. This time, Selena Gomez let Rudy Bridges take over her account and interact with her 170 million-plus followers directly.

Also Read | California Woman Apologises For Calling Cops Over Filipino Man's Black Lives Matter Art

Ruby Bridges was thankful to Selena Gomez for letting her speak to such a large audience through her platform. Ruby was the first person of colour who made history in 1960 as the first African American student to desegregate an elementary school in the south. Speaking about this historic moment, Bridges shared the footage with the followers from 1960 which was the first day she entered first grade in New Orleans.

Ruby Bridges, who is now 65, mentioned that her story will make people understand why people of colour need to be united and thus understand the purpose of the Black Lives Movement. Ruby Bridges also mentioned that what she did in 1960 is a shared history and a legacy for everyone.

Also Read | Real Madrid's Marcelo Takes Knee After Goal Vs Eibar, Shows 'Black Lives Matter' Support

Ruby Bridges further added that over the years, she has dedicated her life to promoting tolerance and unity. She stated that currently, people need to stand together and protect the lives of people of colour. She later said that she is thankful to “Sister Selena” for allowing her to tell her story and thus bring about more awareness and add importance during this crucial moment on such a huge platform.

Also Read | Hong Kong Cop Reprimanded After Video Of Him Shouting 'Black Lives Matter' Went Viral

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.