Canadian Court To Announce Key Verdict On Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's Extradition Case

A Canadian court is set to deliver a key decision on Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s extradition case on May 27 after four days of legal arguments in January. Meng, who was detained in December 2018, is currently under house arrest and wanted by the United States on charges of bank fraud.

A decision is Meng’s favour could set her free and help repair Canada-China relations which soured after her arrest, otherwise, the case will enter the second phase with more hearings in June. Prosecutors accused her of lying to a US bank, however, defence lawyers have argued that the case is about the US sanctions on Iran and not a fraud case.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on May 26 the government does not need to apologise for the court’s decision on Meng’s extradition or explain it to China. In late 2018, diplomatic relations of Beijing and Ottawa soured after the Candian authorities arrested the Huawei Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on a US arrest warrant.

China apparently retaliated within days and detained two Canadians, former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor. Canada pressurised China to release its two citizens with the help of its allies such as Britain, France, Germany, and the US, but the Chinese ambassador asserted that Meng’s release was a precondition.

'Reflect on mistakes'

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang, in September 2019, acknowledged that China-Canada relations were facing serious difficulties. “We urge the Canadian side to reflect on its mistakes, take seriously China's stern position and concerns, and immediately release Meng Wanzhou and let her return safely,” he said at a daily briefing.

Canada’s defence minister Harjit Sajjan, at the Halifax International Security Forum, said that China is not adversary despite the diplomatic setbacks. “We don’t consider China as an adversary,” said Sajjan. “We do have two Canadians that have been arbitrarily detained in China and we ask China for their expeditious release and that’s extremely important to us,” he added.

(Image: AP)