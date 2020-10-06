Canada Suspends Export Of Drone Tech To Turkey Amid Claims Of Use By Azerbaijani Side

Canada on October 5 suspended the export of certain drone technologies to Turkey following allegations that they are being used in the ongoing conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Canadian foreign minister Francois-Philippe Champagne on Monday informed that the Global Affairs Canada has been directed to investigate the claims and in the meantime, he has halted the relevant export permits to Turkey.

"Over the last several days, certain allegations have been made regarding Canadian technology being used in the military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. Upon learning of these allegations, I immediately directed Global Affairs Canada to investigate these claims. In line with Canada’s robust export control regime and due to the ongoing hostilities, I have suspended the relevant export permits to Turkey, so as to allow time to further assess the situation," Champagne said in a statement on Monday.

Champagne also expressed Canada's concern regarding the ongoing military face-off between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting in shelling of communities and civilian casualties. "We call for measures to be taken immediately to stabilize the situation on the ground and reiterate that there is no alternative to a peaceful, negotiated solution to this conflict," Champagne said.

Armenia has also accused Turkey of meddling in the conflict by sending thousands of mercenaries from Syria, a claim swiftly rejected by Ankara. Turkey dismissed all allegations and has announced its support for Azerbaijan. The skirmishes between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been going on since July this year with both sides reporting casualties. But on September 27 it turned into a major escalation and have been continuing ever since.

International community calls for peace

The United Nations and the international community has urged both sides to resolve the issue peacefully. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has requested both Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to immediately take steps to establish a ceasefire and start negotiations in order to prevent a major conflict from breaking out in the region. Armenia and Azerbaijan have been fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region since 1988. In 1994 a Russia-brokered ceasefire agreement was signed between both the countries but numerous violations have occurred since then.

