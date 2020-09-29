Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict: UN Chief Urges Leaders Of Both Sides To Stop Fighting

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders to immediately establish a ceasefire along the line of contact in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. Azerbaijani and Armenian troops are currently engaged in fighting around the separatist region. Both sides accuse each other of starting the fight in the conflict zone.

Read: Armenia Says It Shot Down 2 Azerbaijani Copters In Dispute

UN chief's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that the Secretary-general has urged both Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to immediately take steps to establish a ceasefire and start negotiations in order to prevent a major conflict from breaking out in the region. The Secretary-General on Sunday had also expressed his concern and had asked both sides to stop fighting.

Read: 3 Azerbaijani Troops Die In Border Clashes With Armenia

What is Azerbaijan-Armenia onflict?

The skirmishes between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been going on since July this year with both sides reporting casualties. The skirmishes resumed on September 27 and have been continuing ever since. According to reports, Armenia has mobilised its male population, while Azerbaijan has imposed martial law on its side of the border.

Armenia even accused Turkey of meddling in the conflict by sending thousands of mercenaries from Syria, a claim swiftly rejected by Ankara. Turkey dismissed the allegations and announced its support for Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, France, which has a significant Armenian population, has called for an immediate ceasefire and a dialogue between both the countries.

Read: Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict: European Countries Request UNSC Meeting

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region since 1988. In 1994 a Russia-brokered ceasefire agreement was signed between both the countries but numerous violations have occurred since then.

The International community has requested for a ceasefire with the European countries, including Germany, at the UNSC sent an official request for a meeting to be convened to discuss the ongoing clashes between the two countries. The United States has said that it is closely monitoring the situation and will "see if it can stop it".

Read: Armenia, Azerbaijan Clash In Separatist Region For A 2nd Day