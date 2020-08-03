Canada Witnesses Anti-China Protests Organised By Hongkongers, Tibetans And Others

As China continues to face international backlash over its spectrum of activities, an unusual diaspora is emerging in Toronto including Indian, Tibetan, Vietnamese and Taiwanese who staged anti-China protests over the weekend. According to reports, the demonstration that took place on August 1 in Canada was organised by Canada and Hong Kong's link, Minority Rights Alliance of Bangladesh among others. While global scrutiny against the Asian superpower continues to grow more intense, the protesters were seen holding flags of the United States, Tibet and India along with occasional slogan-raising in support of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

#WATCH An anti-China protest was organized by Canada-Hong Kong Link, Bangladesh Minority Rights Alliance, Indian, Tibetan, Vietnamese & Taiwanese diaspora in Toronto, Canada on August 1. pic.twitter.com/2KGGP7EeF1 — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2020

According to media reports, several demonstrators held placards that read slogans like “fight for democracy”, “Help stop Uyghur Forced Labour” raising issues of China’s treatment of Uighur Muslims along with Asia superpower’s development in Hong Kong. The recent controversial national security law that has been passed by China is opposed by several countries as they think it threatens the autonomy of the country.

ANI quoted a protester saying that “India the greatest democracy on the face of the Earth. India the shining light to the world. I want to thank Prime Minister Modi for setting an example to the world on how to confront evil China.

Meanwhile, another demonstrator said that China has enhanced its control over Hong Kong with its new legislation. A protestor also said, “We stand with people of Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam and India. We stand with countries around the world which have been under its (Chinese) oppression. Now the Chinese regime is taking total control of Hong Kong people”.

Mike Pompeo slams China

While the protest was staged in Canada, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo targetted the Asian superpower on August 2 and said that America is “gravely concerned” by the situation in Hong Kong. Pompeo not only noted the recent arrests of students in the former British colony but also mentioned China’s “illegal” fishing in Ecuador. The relations between both superpowers remain at an all-time low over an array of issues from responding to coronavirus outbreak to China’s territorial developments. According to Pompeo, China has consistently broken its ‘promise’ of Hong Kong’s freedom by its actions including the barring of anti-government candidates from upcoming legislative elections.

We are gravely concerned by the arrests of four students in Hong Kong under the new National Security Law and by the disqualification of pro-democracy electoral candidates. Beijing continues to break its promises and eviscerate Hong Kong’s autonomy. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 2, 2020

