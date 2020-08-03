CAIT To Oppose IPL 2020 'tooth And Nail' After BCCI Retains China's Vivo As Sponsor

Ahead of the Indian Premier League's commencement, the BCCI has decided to retain all major sponsors of the league, including the Chinese smartphone giant, Vivo. National Secretary General of CAIT Praveen Khandelwal on Monday criticised the decision and stated that the trade body will oppose the decision. The IPL Governing Council's decision to keep the Chinese company as a sponsor for the much-awaited IPL in UAE has come under flak from certain quarters over recent tensions with China.

CAIT to oppose BCCI decision over IPL sponsors

The apex traders' body has decided that it will oppose the inclusion of Chinese sponsors in the country's ace cricket league. Terming the move as 'lust for money', Praveen Khandelwal also questioned over the IPL being held even as the several countries grapple with the pandemic. Khandelwal concluded by stating that CAIT has decided to oppose IPL 'tooth & nail'.

"BCCI-VIVO depict as lust for money.Why are Chinese companies so dear to the BCCI ? Due to COVID, Olympics & Wimbeldon can be cancelled then why not IPL? This is BCCI's arrogance and CAIT will oppose tooth & nail" said Praveen Khandelwal on Twitter. "It’s nothing but greed of money and depict that for BCCI there is no critical crisis." Khandelwal added.

Omar Abdullah Slams IPL over Vivo sponsor

Earlier on Sunday, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah too slammed IPL over the development. Abdullah stated that even as people have taken to boycott Chinese goods, Chinese cellphone makers will continue as title sponsors of IPL.

"It’s no wonder China is thumbing it’s nose at us when we are so confused about how to handle Chinese money/investment/sponsorship/advertising," wrote Omar on Twitter.

BCCI/IPL governing council has decided to retain all sponsors including the big Chinese ones. I feel bad for those idiots who threw their Chinese made TVs off their balconies only to see this happen. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 2, 2020

Chinese cellphone makers will continue as title sponsors of the IPL while people are told to boycott Chinese products. It’s no wonder China is thumbing it’s nose at us when we are so confused about how to handle Chinese money/investment/sponsorship/advertising. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 2, 2020

IPL to set to begin on September 19

The 13th edition of Indian Premier League is all set to begin on September 19 in the UAE. The tournament, which was earlier postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, will be held till November 8. The participating teams will travel to the Middle-Eastern country 25 days ahead of the first match to enter the bio-secure bubble. Earlier, the seventh season of the IPL, in 2014, was held in UAE where the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) emerged as champions. A part of the tournament was held outside India due to the 2014 General elections being held at the same time. This will be the third time the IPL will be hosted outside the country.

