Canada Honours 215 Children Whose Remains Were Found Buried, Flags Flown At Half-mast

The remains of 215 children, some as young as 3 years old, have been found buried on the site of what was once Canada’s largest Indigenous residential school. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on May 30 tweeted that he had asked that flags on all federal buildings be flown at half-mast to honour the 215 whose lives were taken at the former Kamloops residential school and all Indigenous children who never made it home. Several government office buildings including universities announced that they would lower their flags.

To honour the 215 children whose lives were taken at the former Kamloops residential school and all Indigenous children who never made it home, the survivors, and their families, I have asked that the Peace Tower flag and flags on all federal buildings be flown at half-mast. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 30, 2021

Canada honours 215 children

The Peace Tower flag on Parliament Hill in the nation's capital of Ottawa is among the buildings that has the flag at half-mast until further notice.Maurizio Bevilacqua, Mayor of Vaughan, Ontario on May 30 said that all the city flags will be lowered to half-mast to honour and lives of 215 children. Halton Healthcare announced on Twitter that they have lowered flags at their three hospitals in memory of the 215 children on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. BresciaUC lowered Canada flag for the next 215 hours to honour the lives of the 215 children, whose remains were discovered on the grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School.

To mark the terrible discovery at the Kamloops Indian Residential School, the flags on all Government of Canada buildings in Canada, including the Peace Tower, are being flown at half-mast until further notice. https://t.co/fOUcfv6efY — Canadian Heritage (@CdnHeritage) May 30, 2021

The flags at our three hospitals have been lowered in memory of the 215 children whose remains were discovered on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. The flags will remain lowered for nine days, representing one hour for every child. pic.twitter.com/lTzgtRcWxw — Halton Healthcare (@HaltonHlthcare) May 30, 2021

Today, #BresciaUC lowers our Canada flag for the next 215 hours to honour the lives of the 215 children, whose remains were discovered on the grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School. We stand with the communities grieving this unimaginable loss. #everychildmatters pic.twitter.com/QodxtrDhvg — Brescia University College (@BresciaUC) May 30, 2021

Tomorrow, City flags will be lowered to half-mast to honour and remember the lives of the 215 First Nations, Métis, and Inuit children discovered on the grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School in Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc territory. #EveryChildMatters pic.twitter.com/jnz3oOuFoz — Mayor Maurizio Bevilacqua (@mbmayor) May 30, 2021

The remains of at least 215 children as young as three buried on the site of the former Kamloops Indian residential School. The Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc community in the southern interior of British Columbia, where the school was located, released a statement on May 27 saying, "It is with a heavy heart that Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir confirms an unthinkable loss that was spoken about but never documented by the Kamloops Indian Residential School. The Kamloops school operated between 1890 and 1969, when the federal government took over operations from the Catholic Church and operated it as a day school till 1978, according to AP.

The news that remains were found at the former Kamloops residential school breaks my heart - it is a painful reminder of that dark and shameful chapter of our country’s history. I am thinking about everyone affected by this distressing news. We are here for you. https://t.co/ZUfDRyAfET — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 28, 2021

