Canada Honours 215 Children Whose Remains Were Found Buried, Flags Flown At Half-mast

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted that he had asked that flags on all federal buildings be flown at half-mast to honour the lives of 215 children.

The remains of 215 children, some as young as 3 years old, have been found buried on the site of what was once Canada’s largest Indigenous residential school. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on May 30 tweeted that he had asked that flags on all federal buildings be flown at half-mast to honour the 215 whose lives were taken at the former Kamloops residential school and all Indigenous children who never made it home. Several government office buildings including universities announced that they would lower their flags.

The Peace Tower flag on Parliament Hill in the nation's capital of Ottawa is among the buildings that has the flag at half-mast until further notice.Maurizio Bevilacqua, Mayor of Vaughan, Ontario on May 30 said that all the city flags will be lowered to half-mast to honour and lives of 215 children. Halton Healthcare announced on Twitter that they have lowered flags at their three hospitals in memory of the 215 children on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. BresciaUC lowered Canada flag for the next 215 hours to honour the lives of the 215 children, whose remains were discovered on the grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School. 

The remains of at least 215 children as young as three buried on the site of the former Kamloops Indian residential School. The Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc community in the southern interior of British Columbia, where the school was located, released a statement on May 27 saying, "It is with a heavy heart that Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir confirms an unthinkable loss that was spoken about but never documented by the Kamloops Indian Residential School. The Kamloops school operated between 1890 and 1969, when the federal government took over operations from the Catholic Church and operated it as a day school till 1978, according to AP. 

