Video: Nova Scotia Couple Ties Knot On US-Canada Border As Family Watches From Other Side

In a memorable wedding despite the territorial boundary separations, a Nova Scotia couple vowed "I do" at a wharf situated on the Canada-US border amid the COVID-19 travel restrictions, setting an example of “Where there is a will, there's a way.” In footage shared by Leslie Reeve Bernardini, couple in love Lindsay Clowes and Alex Leckie got married midway between the two countries along the St. Croix River in St. Stephen, N.B., that allowed friends and families across the river in Maine to celebrate the occasion too.

Perched on the bridge at St. Croix River, guests watched the live-streamed ceremony as they waved at the beautiful couple. The couple’s plan to take vows in Windsor, N.S., their hometown, was stalled due to the coronavirus guidelines that prohibited social gathering. In an interview to CBC's Maritime Noon, bride Lindsay said that her wedding ceremony was an emotional and once in a lifetime experience as she recalled her husband Alex standing at the altar in front, and some of the family on the US side and friends on the Canada side. Some were rowing the boat at a distance from the wharf, thankfully in the calm waters. The bride said that hers was the wedding story that everyone will remember and be told about for years to come, at how it got arranged in midst of a global pandemic.

30 guests were approved

The New Brunswick woman grew up in Calais, Maine, and most of her family lived there. While the guests from the US were prohibited to enter Canada the couple sought to marry in between after the bride’s mother sought permission with Mayor John Rivers of the town of St. Stephen. As many as 30 guests were approved to attend the memorable marriage at New Brunswick’s side, as according to St. Stephen’s guidelines, 50 people could attend the wedding. Meanwhile, officials in Calais, at Washington County in Maine US, permitted close to 15 guests on the wharf. The family and friends witnessed one of the most beautiful weddings of the pandemic divided by the border restrictions. The Internet was seemingly moved by the beautiful memoir, calling it a wonderful and a “special wedding”.

