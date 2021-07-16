Canada To Allow Entry To Fully Vaccinated Travellers By Early September: PM Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on July 15 said that the country may permit fully vaccinated travellers by early September. While speaking with the leaders of Canada’s provinces, Trudeau noted that if the country’s positive path of vaccination rate and public health conditions continue, the border can open. He also went to say that there were ongoing discussions with the US to begin allowing fully vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents into Canada for non-essential by mid-August.

According to a statement by his office, “Canada would be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travellers from all countries by early September”.

It further read, “He (PM) noted the ongoing discussions with the United States on reopening plans, and indicated that we could expect to start allowing fully vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents into Canada as of mid-August for non-essential travel”.

According to AP, during the phone call, Trudeau even noted that Canada continues to lead G20 countries in vaccination rates with approximately 80 per cent of eligible Canadians vaccinated with their first dose and over 50 per cent of eligible Canadians fully vaccinated. The Canadian Prime Minister said that the case numbers and severe illnesses continue to decline across the country as vaccination rates continue to increase.

Canada’s travel restrictions

It is worth noting that Canada began easing its restrictions earlier this month, allowing fully vaccinated Canadians or permanent legal residents to return to Canada without quarantining. However, among the requirements are a negative COVID test before returning, and another once they get back. Officials had said they would like 75 per cent of eligible Canadian residents to be fully vaccinated before loosening border restrictions for tourists and business travellers. Now, the Canadian government expects to have enough vaccines delivered for 80 per cent of eligible Canadians to be fully vaccinated by the end of July.

Meanwhile, last month, Canada extended the ban on passenger flights from India and Pakistan as cases continue to surge in both nations. Canada's federal department in a notice to airmen (NOTAM), the Canadian Minister of Transport opined that it is “necessary” for aviation safety as well as the protection of the public to prohibit the flight operations both scheduled and non-scheduled from India or Pakistan. The ban also applies to private and charter aircraft but cargo flights are exempted as well as ferry flights. As per news agency ANI, flights that make technical stops in India and Pakistan are also not included in the ban.

(With inputs from AP)