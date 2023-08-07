Canada Pledges Strong Action After India Lodges Protest Against Khalistan Extremism

Canada's Department of Public Safety said that it was actively engaged in safeguarding the wellbeing and protection of all diplomatic representatives present within the nation. This commitment comes in response to the dissemination of an online video that is linked to threats targeting Indian diplomats.

This announcement from Public Safety Canada follows nearly a month after the online circulation of Khalistani posters which specifically identified Indian officials. S Jaishankar, the Minister of External Affairs, conveyed that India had reached out to allied nations like Canada, the UK, and the US, urging them not to provide a platform for the propagation of "extremist Khalistani ideology," as it is detrimental to the state of bilateral relations.

“There is no place in Canada for the incitement of violence. Law enforcement has been engaged following the circulation of an online video in relation to threats against Indian diplomatic officials,” Public Safety Canada said on platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Canadian law enforcement and the Government continue to work to ensure the safety and security of all diplomatic representatives in Canada,” it said last week.

Last month, Melanie Joly, the Canadian Foreign Minister, provided assurance to India regarding the safety of its diplomats and denounced the "promotional material" that was circulating ahead of a Khalistan rally, deeming it as unacceptable.

Canada faces criticism

In June, Canada faced criticism from India when visuals emerged on social media depicting a tableau in Brampton that reportedly glorified the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Canada's response to the Khalistani issue seemed to be influenced by its "vote bank compulsions," according to Jaishankar, who also stated that India would need to take action if these activities posed a threat to its national security and integrity.

The Khalistani matter has had a significant impact on the relationship between the two countries over the past few years, Jaishankar remarked. India has consistently urged Canada to refrain from providing a platform to pro-Khalistani separatists and extremist elements, as emphasised by Jaishankar.

NIA takes over investigation

According to police sources, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has assumed control of the inquiry into the attacks carried out by supporters of Khalistan on Indian Missions in the US and Canada in March. Furthermore, the investigation into the violent protests and attempted vandalization at the Indian High Commission in London, which occurred in March of this year, has also been entrusted to the same agency.

Earlier, the Delhi Police's Special Cell had initiated FIRs under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in relation to the attacks that transpired in March. These sources have indicated that the responsibility for the investigation has now been transferred to the NIA.

Pro-Khalistan protests in Australia, UK & USA as well

There have been reports of pro-Khalistani groups staging demonstrations outside the Indian High Commission in various countries apart from Canada like Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Numerous accounts have verified that these protests organised by the pro-Khalistani factions featured provocative posters. The rallies prominently displayed contentious posters that incited violence, featuring images of Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami and Dr. Shashank Vikram, the Consul General of India in Birmingham.

In January, an altercation occurred between members of the Indian diaspora and proponents of Khalistan in Australia. This incident took place during a referendum organised by the banned group Sikhs For Justice, which sought to establish an autonomous Sikh state.

In March 2023, a contingent of pro-Khalistan demonstrators launched an assault on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, resulting in damage to the facility. This incident prompted strong denunciation from Indian-Americans, who called for swift measures against the individuals accountable for the attack.