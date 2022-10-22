Canada PM Justin Trudeau Imposes Ban On Handguns, Shooting Heard Immediately

Bullets flew off as soon as Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a complete ban on handguns in the country on Friday.

Canadian Prime Minister's Office released an official statement which said that handguns are a weapon of choice for most of the criminals. "Thus, fewer guns equate to fewer crimes and safer communities. This is the reason why Canada is limiting the possession of handguns and reducing the sales of handguns, adding that this move will ensure more safety to Canadians."

Announcing the shooting, Toronto Police Operations tweeted, "SHOOTING: Ellesmere Rd + Dolly Varden Blvd 3:10 pm - Gunshots heard in the area - Police are on scene - Evidence of gunfire located - Vehicle located with bullet holes - No reported injuries - Anyone w/info contact police @TPS43Div #GO2049451 ^lb". The police added- "Gunshots heard in area- Police are on scene- Evidence of gunfire located- vehicle located with bullet holes."

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 21, 2022

'We’ve implemented a national handgun freeze': Public Safety Minister

Canadian administration banned the use of legal handguns, as per Justin Trudeau's announcement on Friday. Minister of Public Safety of Canada Marco Mendicino tweeted, "We’ve implemented a national handgun freeze that bans the purchase, sale and transfer of handguns. Today, I joined Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau and many dedicated advocates to announce that the freeze is now in effect."

We’ve implemented a national handgun freeze that bans the purchase, sale and transfer of handguns.



Today, I joined Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau and many dedicated advocates to announce that the freeze is now in effect. pic.twitter.com/5SocbCqiSm — Marco Mendicino (@marcomendicino) October 21, 2022

Trudeau announced, "We're introducing legislation to implement a national freeze on handgun ownership. This means it will no longer be possible to buy, sell, transfer, or import handguns anywhere in Canada. In other words, we're capping the market for handguns. We're also fighting gun smuggling and trafficking by increasing maximum criminal penalties and providing more tools for law enforcement to investigate firearm crimes and will require the permanent alteration of long gun magazines so they can never hold more than five rounds. These are the steps that doctors, experts, and chiefs of police have been calling for for years and we're acting on their advice."

Prime Minister Trudeau added that Canadians have the right to feel safe in public spaces and their homes and that they cannot let the gun debate become polarised. He said that by removing guns from the community, the administration is keeping the kids in schools and people in places of worship safe.