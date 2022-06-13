Canada PM Justin Trudeau Tests Positive For COVID-19 Again; Urges Canadians To Get Vaccine

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a tweet posted on June 13, revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, the 50-year-old vowed to isolate himself and follow public health guidelines. "I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’ll be following public health guidelines and isolating," Trudeau wrote in his tweet. He further said that he is not sick because of the vaccine and urged his citizens to get inoculated. "I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots. So, if you haven’t, get vaccinated - and if you can, get boosted. Let’s protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves," he added in his tweet.

Notably, this is the second time Trudeau has tested positive for Coronavirus as he was last infected in January this year.

COVID-19 in Canada

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there have been 38,89,420 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 41,348 deaths as of June 10. Moreover, the WHO's report suggests that the vaccination drive is also going strong in the country as a total of 8,48,47,129 vaccine doses were also administered by June 2. As for the daily cases in the nation, around 4,000 new cases were reported till June 10 along with 14 deaths across the country.

Canada is also working to curb the rise in daily cases by making travel reforms. According to Canada government's official website, it is working with airports and airline partners to reduce the waiting time for travellers at the country's major airports. In addition to this, the government has also temporarily suspended mandatory random arrival testing at all airports for travellers who are fully vaccinated.

According to the rules in Canada, any passenger who has received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine is considered a fully vaccinated person. Moreover, those who took their second vaccine jab at least two weeks before landing in Canada are also eligible for travel to the country. Notably, Canada has made it mandatory to carry ArriveCAN, which is an application to provide mandatory travel information before and after entry into Canada.

