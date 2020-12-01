Canada PM Justin Trudeau Wades Into Farmers' Protest Row; 'very Worried' But Won't Say Why

Amid the ongoing farmers' protests in India, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has now entered the row while voicing his support for the agitating farmers. During a virtual Gurupurab celebration, Justin Trudeau expressed his concerns over the farmers' protests. In addition, Trudeau also confirmed that his government has raised the issue through 'multiple means' with Indian authorities, though he didn't appear to get into the nature of the impasse and voiced his concern for friends and family at home.

'Situation is concerning' but Trudeau won't say why

During the virtual Gurupurab event, Trudeau interacted with Sikh parliamentarians and ministers in his government. In addition, Trudeau was also joined by other members of the Sikh community in Canada. During his address, Trudeau brought up the topic of farmers' protests in India. He confirmed that Canadian authorities have reached out to the Indian government through multiple means and raised the issue. Stating the situation as 'concerning', Trudeau remarked that Canada supports the 'right to peaceful protests'. Furthermore, he also stated that he believes in dialogue between both sides.

"I would be remiss if I didn't' start by recognising the news coming out of India about the protests by farmers. The situation is concerning and we are all very worried about the families and friends. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest. We believe in the importance of dialogue and that's why we have reached out through multiple means to Indian authorities, to highlight our concerns." said Justin Trudeau, not really making clear why they were 'very worried'.

Justin Trudeau's 2018 horror visit to India

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had undertaken a disastrous official state visit to India back in 2018. His trip sparked a controversy after a pro-Khalistan Sikh terrorist Jaspal Atwal was photographed with Trudeau's wife Sophie Grégoire at an event in Mumbai. Atwal, a pro-Khalistani separatist, had been convicted for the attempted murder of Malkiat Singh Sidhu in Vancouver in 1986. Soon after the controversy surfaced, Trudeau had apologised after he faced severe backlash in India. Following this, further invitations to Atwal were cancelled. Similarly, Trudeau was also criticised by India for his presence at a pro-Khalistani event in Toronto in 2017.

Farmers' protest and agrarian laws

Thousands of farmers have come out against the Centre's recently tabled farms bills. The farmers have been protesting at the Haryana- Delhi border. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances. Concerns have been raised about the possible exploitation of farmers by big corporates and the applicability of the MSP, though the Centre has firmly rebutted these theories and accused politicians of misleading the farmers.

