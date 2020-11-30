BIG: Centre Prepones Meeting With Farmer Leaders To Dec 1 Amid Protests Against Farm Laws

In a massive development, the Centre has preponed the meeting with the farmers' unions to December 1 amid protests against the agrarian laws passed by the Parliament. While two rounds of talks have already been held, the next interaction was supposed to take place on December 3. Making this announcement on Monday night, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar stated that the schedule was changed keeping the winter and COVID-19 crisis in mind.

Only those representatives of farmers who attended the initial meeting will be allowed to participate in the fresh deliberations at 3 pm in the Vigyan Bhawan on Tuesday. Tomar again appealed to the farmers to not follow the agitation mode. A day earlier, the farmers' unions agreed to talk to the Centre only if no conditions are imposed. A huge section of the farmers has not only refused to proceed towards the designated Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari but also threatened to block 5 entry points to the national capital.

PM Modi reaches out to farmers

The Union government's latest move comes few hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly reached out to the farmers during his public address in Varanasi. Allaying the apprehensions of the farmers regarding the Mandi system and Minimum Support Price, he accused the opposition of spreading lies. Assuring the farmers that the Centre is continuously trying to resolve their concerns, he expressed confidence that the farm laws will facilitate an increase in their incomes.

PM Modi remarked, "I want to tell farmers that now the work is not being done with deceit but with the holy intent akin to that of the Ganga. The reality of those spreading rumours on the basis of apprehensions is coming to the people’s notice continuously. When the farmers understand their lies on one issue, they start spreading rumours on another issue. They do this 24/7. The country’s farmers understand this. Those farmers who still have concerns and questions, the government is continuously trying to answer and resolve them. I am confident that the farmers who have some concerns about the agrarian reforms will take advantage of these reforms in the future and increase their income."

What are the agrarian laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

