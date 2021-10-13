Canada PM Lends Helping Hand To Afghan Refugees In Turmoil; Welcomes 40,000 Emigrants

Ever since the Taliban has taken control of Afghanistan, the happenings in the war-torn nation have taken centre stage in the international agenda. In a key development, the Canadian government has announced that they will welcome 40,000 Afghan refugees to their country, according to ANI. The Canadian government has also urged other global nations to ramp up their efforts in resettling refugees.

Canada to accept 40,000 refugees

Taking to Twitter, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau informed the new development about welcoming 40000 refugees to their country. In the tweet, Trudeau said, "Canada is welcoming 40,000 refugees and we’re urging others to step up their support to safely resettle refugees, too". In a separate tweet, the Canadian PM mentioned that he discussed the situation of Afghanistan with the G20 leaders.

Trudeau tweeted that the international community is committed to protecting the human rights of people, including women and girls. Furthermore, he asserted that they will continue to raise their voice to ensure that Afghans have access to humanitarian assistance. In the tweet, Trudeau said, "Today, I spoke with G20 leaders about the situation in Afghanistan. The global community is committed to the protection of human rights, including of women & girls, and we’ll continue to use our voices to make sure Afghans have access to humanitarian assistance being provided."

According to the Canadian government statement, the administration has no plans to recognise the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan. Furthermore, the government in the statement has mentioned that they are closely monitoring the developments in the war-torn nation and are working with the international community to support the Afghan people. The Canadian administration on 15 August this year, announced that they have temporarily suspended its diplomatic operations in Kabul.

Nearly two months after the Taliban took control over Afghanistan, the hardliners are still struggling to gain international recognition. This year, on 15 August, the Taliban seized control over the national capital, Kabul, after capturing other provinces of the war-ravaged nation. Ever since re-conquering Afghanistan, the Taliban has been trying to pose a moderate image to the international community, according to ANI. Experts have mentioned that the scenes at the Kabul Airport demonstrate that the Taliban has retreated to their violent mindset.

Inputs from ANI

Image: AP