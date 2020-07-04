Canada Says It Will Stand By Hong Kong, Slams China For Passing Law In 'secretive Manner'

Canada joined the USA, UK, Germany, and multiple other countries to announce measures against China after the introduction of the new security law in Hong Kong. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday said the North American country will continue to stand for Hong Kong while suspending Canada's extradition treaty with the city. He also said that the country believes in the system of one country, two systems framework, referring to the semi-autonomous model adopted after Britain returned Hong Kong to China in 1997.

Without revealing details, Trudeau said, "We are also suspending the Canada-Hong Kong extradition treaty..we are also looking at additional measures, including around immigration."

China's new security law was signed by President Xi Jinping and it gives the Communist nation authoritarian control over Hong Kong's internal affairs, and elevate all freedoms enjoyed. The bill has also garnered widespread condemnation from governments and business people across the world, who have warned China of reciprocal actions.

The United States has been increasing pressure on China for the new security law and the US Congress passed a bill disapproving the developments. The legislation imposes sanctions on groups that undermine Hong Kong's autonomy, including police units that have cracked down on Hong Kong protesters, as well as Chinese Communist Party officials responsible for imposing the new security law.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced that the country will be backing Hong Kong and its citizens' freedoms, rights to association and free speech. “We gave a commitment in 1984 to look after them...to make sure that we stood by them, and we will,” PM Johnson said.

'Canada is forced to reassess existing arrangements'

Meanwhile, Canada also slammed China for secretively passing the Bill without any respect for Hong Kong's democracy. A statement by the government read, “This process demonstrated disregard for Hong Kong’s Basic Law and the high degree of autonomy promised to it under the ‘One Country, Two Systems’ framework. Hong Kong’s role as a global hub was built on that foundation. Without it Canada is forced to reassess existing arrangements."

PM Trudeau has been playing hardball with China and has stood firm during negotiations. Earlier this week, he refused to release a top Huawei executive after China detained two Canadians. “Randomly arresting Canadians doesn’t give you leverage over the government of Canada,” Trudeau said.

Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor were detained on allegations of spying and demanded the release of Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou. Trudeau also downplayed the pressure from within the country after 19 former Canadian politicians and diplomats wrote a letter asking him to release Meng for the release of the two Canadian citizens.

