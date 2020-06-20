Justin Trudeau 'very Disappointed' As China Charged 2 Detained Canadians With Espionage

On June 19, Chinese prosecutors have charged two Canadians detained in the country since 2018 for suspected espionage that can result in life imprisonment. Accordion to international media reports, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that he is “very disappointed” with China’s move and has informed that Ottawa would keep mounting pressure on Beijing to release its two citizens.

Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor were arrested in China towards the end of 2018 on charges related to security just after Canadian law enforcement officers detained Meng Wanzhou on American warrant and is the chief financial officer in the Chinese tech giant, Huawei. The Asian superpower has repeatedly stated that the detention of the Canadians is not related to Meng being in Canada’s custody. However, international media agency has cited former diplomats and experts who have claimed that Kovrig and Spavor are being used to pressurize Canada.

According to reports, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian has said in a press briefing that the charges on the Canadians are “of particularly serious circumstances which violated Article 111 of the Criminal Law of the People’s republic of China’ which are related to the secret of the state and espionage. Zhao has also claimed that the government has ‘solid and sufficient’ evidence to prove charges against Kovrig and Spavor. The conviction of the mentioned indictments carries at least ten to life imprisonment.

Read - Canada: Street Artists Paint Toronto's 'Graffiti Alley' Amid Protests

Read - Canada Approves Plan To Play Hockey Amid Pandemic

'Top priority' for Canadian govt

Canadian Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne released a statement on the recent move by China on proceeding with formal charges on the two detained Canadians and said that Ottawa continues to call for their release. Moreover, he added that both Kovrig and Spavor are “a top priority for the Government of Canada”. On behalf of the entire government, Champagne said that “we are deeply concerned” that both the Canadians are being denied consular access since January.

Canadian Foreign Minister said, “Canada continues to request immediate consular access to Mr Kovrig and Mr Spavor, in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.”

“Canada will continue to advocate on behalf of Mr Kovrig and Mr Spavor alongside its international partners,” he added.

Canada extremely concerned by formal charges being laid against Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor



Read my statement: pic.twitter.com/VCX3MeGuN1 — François-Philippe Champagne (FPC) 🇨🇦 (@FP_Champagne) June 19, 2020

Read - Canada's Coronavirus Cases Reach 101,877, Death Toll At 8,361

Read - Canada Closes Cross-border Park Where Families Reunited

(With inputs from agency)