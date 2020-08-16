Canada Says Over 9,000 Government Accounts Were 'acquired Fraudulently'

The Canadian authorities on August 15 reportedly informed that thousands of user accounts for online government services were hacked during cyber attacks. According to international media reports, the recent attack mainly targeted the GCKey service, which is used by nearly 30 federal departments, and Canada Revenue Agency accounts.

The Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat reportedly informed that the password and usernames of 9,041 GCKey account holders were ‘acquired fraudulently' and used to try and access government services. The officials further said that around 5,500 Canada Revenue Agency accounts were targeted and attacked.

Investigation underway

All affected accounts, including GCKey and Canada Revenue Agency, have now reportedly been cancelled. The Canadian officials said that the accounts were suspended in a bid to protect taxpayer information. Moreover, an investigation is launched by the government and federal police to determine whether the cyberattacks led to any beaches of privacy and whether the information was obtained from the hacked accounts.

The recent information regarding cyber-attacks comes after several Canadians reported that since the beginning of August their banking information associated with the Canada Revenue Agency accounts has been altered. A number of citizens reportedly also complained that payments related to the Canadian Emergency benefits, which is a financial package put in place by the government in response to the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, have also been issued in their names without their request.

