Canada: Thousands Reach Ottawa To Protest PM Justin Trudeau's COVID Vaccine Mandate

In a recent turn of events, thousands of protestors drove to the Canadian capital Ottawa protesting against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's COVID-19 mandates. The ongoing demonstrations which are very similar to the Capitol hill protests have started intensifying with a convoy of trucks and parked cars gathered around the Parliament building and on the grounds of the National War Memorial.

The people gathered in Ottawa have been protesting against the required COVID-19 mandates imposed for crossing the United States border and further are targeting the government outreach with strong anti-vaccination, anti-mask, and anti-lockdown streaks. Many were seen parking their vehicles on the ground while several were seen dancing on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, carrying signs and flags with swastikas. People were also seen using the statue of Canadian hero Terry fox for displaying anti-vaccine statements which have received widespread condemnation from the Canadian officials.

Speaking on the same, Ottawa mayor Jim Watson through his official Twitter handle called such activities "a complete disrespect to the sacred ground" that includes the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

This is completely unacceptable and I have asked city bylaw to have the placard and upside down Canadian flag taken down. This kind of stunt by protesters does not help their cause — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) January 29, 2022

Along with him, Canada's Defence Staff chief General Wayne Eyre also condemned the activities of the protestors. "Generations of Canadians have fought and died for our rights, including free speech, but not this. Those involved should hang their heads in shame," he tweeted.

I am sickened to see protesters dance on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and desecrate the National War Memorial. Generations of Canadians have fought and died for our rights, including free speech, but not this. Those involved should hang their heads in shame. — General / Général Wayne Eyre (@CDS_Canada_CEMD) January 29, 2022

Protests hit Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's COVID-19 mandates

Meanwhile, protesters who are crying anti-government slogans were also seen carrying a confederate flag on a truck while many also carried expletive-laden signs targeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau comparing his vaccine mandates to fascism. Notably, the organizers of the protests have been calling for the forceful elimination of all the COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates while many have also demanded the removal of Prime Minister Trudeau.

The demonstrations by truckers which reflect the US Capitol protests that took place in 2021 have also attracted the support of former US President Donald Trump who supporters stormed the Capitol hill building and clashed with the police during the validation of Joe Biden's presidential win after the 2020 US elections. The protestors breached barricades and advanced into the halls of the capitol building vandalising the infrastructure.

Following the unfolding of events, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family have been moved to a secret location amid security concerns over the intensifying anti-vaccine protests in the capital city. While demonstrators can be seen marching up and down the street in front of the Prime Minister's office waving flags against the PM, As reported by CBC News, the Prime Minister along with his family has been moved as the demonstrators can anytime show up at the homes of the officials.

(With inputs from AP)

