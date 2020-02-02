Canada: Three People Killed, 2 Injured In Shooting At Airbnb Apartment In Toronto

Police on February 1 said that three people lost their lives and two others suffered injuries in a shooting incident that took place in a rented Airbnb apartment located in Toronto. According to reports, the police stated that a total of three people were fatally shot late on January 31 and a fourth person suffered injuries.

Police did not divulge details about the victims

According to reports, the police have not divulged details about the victims of the shooting incident or a possible motive of the shooter, only adding that the incident took place in a rented Airbnb apartment. However, information was later provided to media outlets that the three victims were of the ages 22, 20 and 19.

The Chief provided the following update:

- Social gathering at a rented Airbnb

- It is a single occurrence w/ 4 shooting victims. 3 have succumbed to their injuries/are deceased. The 4th has non-life threatening injuries. 5th was cut/injured, but was not shot. 1/2 #GO219180^ams — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 1, 2020

2/2. Chief Saunders is encouraging witnesses to come forward. If you heard or saw anything, please contact the Toronto Police or Crimestoppers. Homicide is leading the investigation and will provide an update when available. #GO219180 ^ ams — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 1, 2020

Shooting near Diamond Head

In a horrific incident on January 19, a gunman fatally shot two police officers. According to reports, authorities were of the opinion that the gunman died after setting his house on fire in an area in close proximity from the Waikiki Beach. According to reports, the shooting took place near Diamond Head, where a lot of houses were also set on fire.

According to a local media outlet, a third police officer also suffered injuries in the incident in which the blazes destroyed several homes near Diamond Head, a volcanic tuff cone located on the Hawaiian island of O'ahu. Police said that the two police officers who were fatally shot were Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama, who were both wearing bulletproof vests but were shot above it.

