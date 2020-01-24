The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Germany: Six People Killed In Mass Shooting, Suspect Arrested

Rest of the World News

At least six people have lost their lives in a shooting in the southern German town of Rot am See on January 24, and suspect arrested, as per the reports.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Germany

At least six people have lost their lives in a shooting in southern German town of Rot am See on January 24, according to the reports. The national media of Germany has reported that six people have died in the shooting. A police spokesperson told the media that many people had been injured. The spokesperson added that suspected gunman had been arrested and taken into police custody and said that a personal motive must be there behind the attack.

READ: Mass Shooting In Seattle Claims One Life, Several Others Wounded

Suspect arrested

The suspects and victims are believed to have known each other. The incident happened at 12:45 pm German local time and the situation is now said to be under control. 

READ: SWAT Team Drills At Site Of Virginia Beach Mass Shootings

READ: Author Of Simulated Video Of Mass Shooting Pleads Not Guilty

READ: Pensacola: Before Attack, Saudi Gunman Showed Mass Shooting Videos At Dinner Party

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
POSTER WAR: JDU COMES UP POSTER
ASHA DEVI RIDICULES CONVICTS' PLEA
PM SPEAKS TO BAL PURASKAR WINNERS
RAMDAS ATHAWALE ON HUNGER STRIKE
ROSS TAYLOR LAUDS BUMRAH
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA