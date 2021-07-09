Canada To Not Allow Unvaccinated Tourists Says PM Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday, July 8, said that his country has no plans to reopen its borders for the unvaccinated tourists in the foreseeable future because coronavirus pandemic is not over yet. The North American country has registered a total of 1,419,196 cases with 26,405 fatalities and 1,387,265 recoveries. Noting the same, Trudeau asserted that they would have to be “careful” and “vigilant”.

"That's not going to happen for quite a while," Trudeau told a news conference in Coquitlam, B.C. "We're not quite out of this pandemic yet. We still have to be careful, we still have to be vigilant."

Canada has eased some restrictions in the recent times including a quarantine waiver for permanent residents and Canadian citizens. However, international tourists, even if fully vaccinated against COVID, are not allowed to enter the country. But recently, officials said that the restriction could come to an end. "We are going to make sure we are moving forward on that in the coming weeks," Trudeau said without revealing a timeline for the same.

Travel restrictions in Canada

At present, only Canadian citizens, dual Canadian citizens with a valid Canadian passport or special authorization, permanent residents of Canada, people registered under Canada’s Indian Act, and protected people are allowed inside the country. Additionally, the country has also set some exemptions for foreign nationals who want to enter the country. According to the Canadian administration, travel restrictions between Canada and the United States preventing all non-essential trips, including tourism, are also set to remain in place until at least July 21.

Last month, Canada extended the ban on passenger flights from Indian and Pakistan as cases continue to surge in both nations. Canada's federal department in a notice to airmen (NOTAM), the Canadian Minister of Transport opined that it is “necessary” for aviation safety as well as the protection of the public to prohibit the flight operations both scheduled and non-scheduled from India or Pakistan. The ban also applies to private and charter aircraft but cargo flights are exempted as well as ferry flights. As per news agency ANI, flights that make technical stops in India and Pakistan are also not included in the ban.

