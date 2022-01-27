Canada To Provide $40mn In Development Aid To Ukraine Amid Escalating Tensions With Russia

As steadfast support to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity amid mounting tensions with Russia, Canada on Wednesday announced USD40 million in development and humanitarian aid to Kyiv. The support is in addition to $120 million declared last week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement. Meanwhile, Canada has also decided to expand its training mission in Ukraine in a bid to deter Russian aggression and potential threat to Kyiv.

"Canada will be providing 50 million (Canadian dollars) for development and humanitarian assistance, as well as additional support for the Peace and Stabilization Operations Program to support Ukraine’s security sector reforms and improve the capacity of its security sector institutions. Canada will also be providing non-lethal military equipment to Ukraine," Trudeau said in a statement.

Let there be no mistake: Canada, along with our democratic allies, stands with Ukraine – and everything we do is motivated by our pursuit of de-escalation and a diplomatic solution. On that front, today, I announced more support for Ukraine. Details: https://t.co/2jGQMhhV2l pic.twitter.com/XtoUqopKLJ — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 27, 2022

It is to mention that tensions between Russia and Ukraine have escalated in the past months after Moscow deployed over 1,00,000 troops along the eastern European borders. The conflict between the nations dates back to 2014 when Russia invaded and annexed the Crimean peninsula. Since then, sporadic clashes have broken out between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels along the eastern borders of the ex-Soviet republic.

On Wednesday, Trudeau condemned "Russia’s threats and military buildup in and around Ukraine" and added that it is "alarmed" by Moscow's activities, warning them of a "coordinated response" against further aggression. The PM also called for a "diplomatic solution" and urged Russia to "de-escalate tensions and engage in meaningful dialogue."

Canada expands training mission in Ukraine

Speaking at the presser, Trudeau confirmed that Canada will expand its military training mission in Ukraine to help the former Soviet nation face down potential Russian invasion. "This extension and expansion of Canada’s military presence in support of Ukraine will ensure that members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) will continue to provide enhanced military training and mentorship to Ukraine’s security forces through to the end of March 2025," the Canadian PM said. A contingent of 200 soldiers is currently on ground to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Another 60 troops will be dispatched "in the coming days," the PM informed, citing updated from the three-day cabinet meeting. Canadian troops have conducted more than 600 courses, training nearly 33,000 Ukrainian military and security personnel in a range of tactical and advanced military skills, PM Trudeau noted

"In the coming days, an additional 60 troops will be deployed to Ukraine to join the approximately 200 women and men already on the ground, with the ability to increase the total number to 400 CAF personnel. The CAF will also work with the Communications Security Establishment on measures to support enhanced intelligence cooperation and cyber security and cyber operations," PM Trudeau said.

(Image: AP)