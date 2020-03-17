PM Trudeau Announces That Canada Is Closing Its Borders Due To Coronavirus

Canada has announced that that it will be shuttering its borders to non-citizens to curb the spread of the deadly Coronavirus outbreak. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau noted during his address that the ban is not applicable to the citizens of US "for the moment". Trudeau reportedly said at a press conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa that they can still contain the spread of the deadly virus. He added that it is high time to take every precaution to keep people safe.

READ: Can Animals Get Coronavirus? Tips, Precautions And Other Important Details

HAPPENING NOW: I’m speaking from Rideau Cottage about the rapidly evolving COVID-19 outbreak and announcing significant new measures we’re taking to protect your health and keep you safe. Watch live: https://t.co/ZWtPbeNPVk — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 16, 2020

READ: UK Steps Up Communication Amid Concerns About Virus Response

375 confirmed cases

According to the reports, there are some exceptions to the border closure and the ban does not affect the shipment of goods into the country. The announcement came just hours after the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, proposed a ban on nonessential, incoming foreign travel for one month in the European Union. Trudeau reportedly said that people will not be allowed to enter Canada who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents.

He added there will be some exceptions for aircrews, diplomats, immediate family members of Canadian citizens and US citizens. Trudeau reportedly said that the US citizens are exempted because of “the level of integration of our two economies.” As per the reports, Canada has 35 new cases taking the total confirmed cases to 375 and the death toll stands at 4.

READ: Netflix Temporarily Suspends All Production In US & Canada Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

READ: New Zealand Edges Australia For Canada Sevens Title

(Pic Credit: Twitter)