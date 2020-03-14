Netflix Temporarily Suspends All Production In US & Canada Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought the entertainment industry to a standstill. Now, according to the latest reports Netflix US and Netflix Canada have suspended the shoot of all their scripted TV shows and movies. This move comes after several movie releases have been postponed to ensure the safety of the audience and avoid large gatherings to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Netflix US and Netflix Canada stops production

The global entertainment industry is facing major losses due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Movies like No Time to Die and Mulan have already postponed their releases. Shootings of many film shoots have also suspended temporarily to avoid the spread of Coronavirus.

Also read | 'Queer Eye' Renewed For Season 6, Season 5 Releasing On Netflix This Summer

Now the latest entity to join this league is none other than streaming giant Netflix. According to a media portal’s report, Netflix US and Netflix Canada have stopped the production of all its scripted TV shows and movies for at least two weeks due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The report further states that the streaming giant has taken this step due to government restrictions in regards to the pandemic. A few days back, it was reported that Netflix had suspended the production of Riverdale after a crew member came in contact with a Coronavirus patient.

On Friday, even Walt Disney and Universal Pictures postponed the release of their highly anticipated films. These movies are none other Fast and Furious 9 and Mulan. Walt Disney’s Mulan even had a red-carpet and it was set to release on March 27 as planned. But due to the restrictions put in place by the US authorities the film will now be releasing in April.

Also read | Netflix Announces Third And Final Season Of 'Lost In Space'

Universal Pictures has gone one step further. Fast and Furious 9 was scheduled to release on May 22. But now the film’s release has been pushed by a year. Now, F9 will be releasing on April 2, 2021.

Also read | Netflix, Apple, Lionsgate Withdraw From SXSW Festival Over Coronavirus Scare

Also read | Taika Waititi To Write & Direct Two 'Charlie And The Chocolate Factory' Series For Netflix

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.